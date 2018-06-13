Drivers along the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway will notice work being done on the electronic sign outside the CenturyLink Center.

Crews are beginning replacement of the “red dot” sign with a new, industry standard LED sign.

The sign being replaced is not made anymore, which means replacement parts aren’t manufactured either.

“It’s 20-years-old. They get it fixed about three times a year and it stays fixed for a couple of months and then it breaks again. They have to buy parts from third-party vendors. It’s time to put that puppy in the trash,” Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson told the Press-Tribune earlier this year.

The new display will be a 10-foot by 30-foot LED digital display, which is the current industry standard.

Work will also be done to repair leaks in the top of the structure, and the CenturyLink logo will be refurbished.

New seating has already been installed and $190,000 in new kitchen equipment for for concessions stands is set to bid. Roof repairs are also in the works.

Funds for future repairs to CenturyLink Center will come from a $3 restoration fee that the Bossier City Council voted to add to every event ticket sold for the venue.

“The city council recently voted to add on each ticket a $3 surcharge to raise some money to provide the upgrades and upkeep at the arena,” Hudson said previously. “That raised $6 to $7 million and the arena gave me a list of top priority things that needed to be done there.”

Other repairs for the arena include lighting and security upgrades. The council previously approved $465,000 from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund for that project.