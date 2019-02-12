Work set to begin rehabbing Texas Street bridge this month

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, there will be intermittent lane closures of the eastbound and westbound outside lanes on the U.S. 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over the Red River.

These closures are necessary to install the outriggers and cables needed during the rehabilitation project on the bridge.

This work will be performed during the hours of approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This work is expected to last one week.



Beginning Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, the eastbound and westbound inside lanes on the Texas Street Bridge will be closed. This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to set concrete barriers.

This work will be performed between the hours of approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, three full days.



Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, both eastbound lanes of the Texas Street Bridge will be closed to allow the contractor to begin work on the rehabilitation of the bridge.

This work is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

This phase of work is scheduled to last approximately five months.