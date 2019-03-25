World War II veteran to share stories and artifacts at Parkway

A World War II veteran and member of an era deemed the “Greatest Generation” will bridge the gap and school Parkway High School students about life on the battlefront and the importance of never forgetting American history.



Whaylon H. Greene will visit students in U.S. History and JROTC at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 28 in the Parkway auxiliary gym. The 94-year-old WWII hero will share his story of the time her served in the 32nd Army Infantry Division from 1943-45, where he fought the Japanese in the Asiatic-Pacific. He will also bring artifacts and sources from his time in battle to display.

Greene has two Bronze Stars and is a Purple Heart recipient. He has since started the Belcher Veterans Memorial in Belcher, La. (www.belchermemorial.com), which honors veterans from all branches and all wars.



His visit coincides with a project Parkway students are taking on. They will be researching veterans that graduated from or attended Parkway High School and holding a fundraiser to purchase bricks to be placed at the memorial honoring those veterans.



Students in U.S. History classes are also involved in a project-based learning assignment for the World War II unit and will be creating museum exhibitions, focusing on topics related to the curriculum standards. The “Parkway WWII Museum” exhibit will be on display March 28 for students and visitors to view.

Following Mr. Greene’s presentation, a reception will be held in his honor in the library