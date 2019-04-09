Wrestling: Airline’s Peyton Bass wins title at Adidas Nationals; Parkway’s Garcia, Chittom also fare well

Airline senior Peyton Bass won the 12th-grade 127-pound class in the Adidas Wrestling Nationals held last weekend in Independence, Mo.

Bass pinned John White in 2:52 and defeated Chase Ayers 11-4 in the round-robin format.

Peyton Bass

Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia finished runner-up in the 11th-grade 174-pound class.

Garcia and his Parkway teammate Jacob Chittom each won two matches then met in the semifinals with Garcia taking a 2-0 decision.

Garcia then lost to Mason Griffin by an 8-4 decision in the championship match.

Chittom won his semifinal match in the consolation bracket then lost a close decision in the third-place match.

Parkway’s Steven Driggers finished seventh in the 10th-grade 174-pound division.