Five wrestlers from the Northwest Louisiana Warriors team won state titles in the Louisiana USA Wrestling Folkstyle State Championships held in Baton Rouge in March.

Winning state championships were Cameron Vaughns (Cadet, 138 pounds), Tucker Almond (Cadet, 145), Ernie Perry (Novice, 85), Tanner Almond (Novice, 95) and Ty Parker (Novice, 112).

Five wrestlers finished runner-up — Demetri Teddlie (Cadet, 126), Jacob Yawn (Cadet, 132), Brennan Jackson (Intermediate, 87), Luke Campbell (Intermediate, 95) and Owen Wells (Intermediate, 112).

Cordell Johnson finished third in the Cadet 160-pound class. Michael Finders was third in the Intermediate 50-pound division.

Fourth-place finishers were James Rushing (Cadet, 220), Logan Olsen (Novice, 60) and Jackson Peters (Novice, 90).

Other Northwest Louisiana Warriors competing: Cadet (Bailee Creasey, Calvin Niemann, Kylie Davis, Lee Bledsoe, Logan Lewis, Zach Jenkins); Intermediate (Aaron Brister, Georgia Price, Jackson Larkins, Jaxon Brace, Josh Duncan); Schoolboy (Aiden Riley, Curtis Johnson, Dylan Gibson, Jake Duncan, Matt Yates, Memphis Brace, Michael Harrison, Mitchell Colgin, Sawyer Benson); Novice (Carter Johnson, Hollister Shoalmire, Jack McGuire, Jonathan Kropp, Joseph Bores, Savannah Yawn, Zach Johnston); Bantam (Avery Lott).

