YCP cadets sworn into JAG program

The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden held its Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Initiation and Instillation Ceremony Monday, April 15.

Every Youth Challenge Program cycle in JAG, a special ceremony is held to formally install both members of the JAG professional association and the JAG officers.

JAG inductees at Camp Minden. (Courtesy photo)

Some of the students will choose to run for an office, in which they will be required to write and deliver a speech. The whole idea of JAG is to let cadets be a part of a professional organization that can help them with their future career goals.

Mr. Ted Cox, Judicial Administrator for Juvenile Court for Caddo Parish, was the keynote speaker to the JAG students for the ceremony and swore in both the members and the officers into the JAG Career Association.

The Youth Challenge Program offers young people an opportunity to improve their lives through participation in an innovative, alternative school.

The mission of the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program is to intervene in and reclaim the lives of 16-18 year-old adolescents, producing program graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline necessary in order to succeed as productive citizens.