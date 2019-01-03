YoungWilliams to host career event for Bossier City call center

YoungWilliams will conduct a series of presentations on Thursday, Jan. 10, about the call center the company will open in Bossier City in 2019.

The event will take place at the Louisiana State University Shreveport campus, 1 University Place in Shreveport. Attendees should report to the University Center, Building No. 4.

The event is open to the public and will include an opportunity for prospective employees to learn about the company and to speak with YoungWilliams representatives. A company overview will be presented every hour on the hour, beginning at 9 a.m. The final presentation will start at 5 p.m., and the event will conclude by 6 p.m.

YoungWilliams announced in December it would create 80 new direct jobs and make a $1.5 million capital investment to establish a call center at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. The facility will provide support for social services administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

The company encourages attendance by anyone with interest in current openings for customer service representatives or with interest in future job opportunities at the call center. LED FastStart® – the nation’s top-ranked state workforce development program – is supporting the event.

Veterans are highly valued by YoungWilliams and are encouraged to explore employment options with the company. Job seekers may visit www.LouisianaJobConnection.com/YoungWilliams to apply for employment at the call center and to be notified of future opportunities with YoungWilliams.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., YoungWilliams has over 1,200 employees in 63 offices in 11 states. YoungWilliams has contracted with state and local government agencies for over two decades to deliver services in the areas of child support, health, human services and other public assistance and self-sufficiency programs. Its operations include statewide customer service centers, local child support offices, payment processing centers, and business processing centers. Its focus on the needs of customers has earned the company several awards for excellent customer care. For more information, visit YoungWilliams.com.