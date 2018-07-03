Bossier and Haughton All-Star teams are still alive in their respective Dixie Youth Baseball District 4 tournaments going into Tuesday evening’s games at the Shreveport Dixie complex.

Meanwhile, the Haughton All-Stars won the 11-under championship on Sunday in Shreveport. In the best-of-three event, Haughton split the first two games against the Minden All-Stars and then defeated Minden 15-5 for the title.

Bossier advanced to the championship round of the AAA (10-under) tournament with an 11-9 victory over Springhill Monday. They face Ruston in the championship round at 6.

Ruston notched a close 10-7 victory over Bossier earlier in the tournament in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

Members of the Bossier team are Cooper Mason, Brock Jordan, Silas Endris, Austin Smith, Brady Gaydos, Ayden Hawn, Kirby Haskins, Jax Thomson, Hunter Schneider, Caeden Alexander, Jack Henry Smith and Brayden Spears.

The head coach is Matt Gaydos. Assistant coaches are Joe Schneider, Kelly Haskins and Jason Mason.

The Bossier Americans and Haughton All-Stars are facing off at 5:30 in the 11-12 O-Zone tournament. The winner advances to the Wednesday’s championship round.

Bossier defeated Blanchard 19-5 in the first round and the Shreveport Americans 7-6 in the second. They lost to Ruston 9-4 in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Haughton advanced with a 9-6 victory over Minden. They defeated DeSoto 10-0 in the first round before suffering a tough 5-4 loss to Ruston in the second.

The Bossier Americans team consists of Carson Keeler, Bo Carter, Hunter Howard, Maddox Cockerham, Gunner Blackmon, Landon Blackmon, Caden Lee, Ben Taylor, Champ Endris, Carter White, Gabe Armond and Elliot Sheppard.

Coaches are Jason Blackmon, Matt Carter, Brian Cockerham and Dylan Blackmon.

Bossier racked up 11 hits against Blanchard with Keeler, Carter and Endris collecting two hits each.

Bossier was patient at the plate and once on base tore up the base paths with 18 stolen bases, coach Jason Blackmon said. Taylor the way with four stolen bases. Lee picked up the win, going one inning while having to throw only 11 pitches.

Bossier rallied from a 6-2 deficit after five innings in the win over Shreveport.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Armond was down to his last strike. He responded with a single up the middle to score two runs and give Bossier the 7-6 lead.

Gunner Blackmon got the rally started with a one-out single up the middle. After Landon Blackmon walked, Gunner stoke second and third without a throw from the catcher. Lee walked to load the bases.

Taylor delivered a single, scoring both Blackmon brothers and advancing Lee to third. After Shreveport changed pitchers, Endris struck out for out No. 2 after a great battle at the plate. Lee scored and Taylor advanced to third on a White Single to left field. With the score 6-5, White stole second without a throw, setting up Armond’s heroics.

Cockerham started on the mound, allowing one hit and one walk in two innings. Howard got the offense started in the first with a two-out RBI double. Endris drove in the second run in the second innings.

Shreveport pitched well over the next three innings, Blackmon said, not allowing a run nor committing an error in the field while striking out six.

NOTE: Submit rosters, team photos with IDs, results and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com. This story has been updated to reflect that Bossier plays Haughton Tuesday in the O-Zone tournament. There was a mistake on the bracket.

