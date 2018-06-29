The Bossier and Haughton All-Stars opened play with victories in the Dixie Youth AAA 10-under District 4 tournament on Thursday at Shreveport’s Dixie complex.

Bossier defeated the Shreveport Americans 17-1. Haughton downed DeSoto 16-11.

Bossier pitchers Cooper Mason, Brock Jordan and Silas Endris combined on a no-hitter, head coach Matt Gaydos said. Austin Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jordan also had a hit and three RBI.

Bossier was scheduled to play Union Friday evening in a second-round game beginning at 5:30. Haughton was scheduled to play Springhill at 7:30. The double-elimination tournament runs through Tuesday. The district champion advances to the North Regional Tournament July 13-17 in Shreveport. The runner-up advances to the South Regional tournament in Vidalia.

Other members of the Bossier All-Stars are Brady Gaydos, Ayden Hawn, Kirby Haskins, Jax Thomson, Hunter Schneider, Caeden Alexander, Jack Henry Smith and Brayden Spears.

Assistant coaches are Joe Schneider, Kelly Haskins and Jason Mason.

NOTE: Submit team photos, rosters and game results and information to rhedges@bossierpress.com

— Staff Reports