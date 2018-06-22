The Dixie Youth Baseball District 4 all-star tournaments are underway.

The AA Matchine Pitch tournament began Thursday in Minden with pool play. The 12-team field includes teams from Benton, Bossier City and Haughton. The top three teams in the three pools advance to the double-elimination bracket tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Haughton picked up two victories on Thursday, defeating DeSoto and Ruston.

Bossier City’s Paul “Tre” Lindsey III had an RBI in a loss to Ruston on Thursday. Greyson Johnson scored the run.

Other members of the Bossier City team are Crawford Chaney, Cooper Fontaine, Noah Graham, Jack Graves, Konnor LaBorde, Cooper Smith, Stinson Toms, Braden Willis, Grant Wollerson and Harold Zingsheim.

The head coach is Matthew Graves. Assistant coaches are Kevin Glynn, Paul “T-Paul” Lindsey Jr. and Brent Wollerson.

The AA Machine Pitch state tournament is July 5-8 in Jonesboro.

The T-Ball tournament started Thursday in Benton. Teams representing Benton, Bossier City and Haughton are among eight in the field. The tournament runs through Sunday.

The T-Ball state tournament is July 5-8 in Tioga.

The O-Zone 12 and AAA District 4 tournaments will both be held at Cantrell Fields in Shreveport June 29-July 5.

The Minor 9’s and Minor 11’s District 4 tournaments are both scheduled for June 26-30 in Bossier.

NOTE: Submit rosters, results, game information and photos to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com