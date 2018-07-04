The Bossier American All-Stars advanced to the championship round of the Dixie Youth O-Zone (11-12) District 4 tournament with a victory over Haughton on Tuesday at the Shreveport Dixie complex.

Bossier was scheduled to play Ruston at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ruston eliminated the Shreveport Americans Tuesday.

Bossier lost to Ruston in the winners’ bracket semifinals. If Bossier defeats Ruston Wednesday evening, the teams will face off again immediately after to determine the champion.

Both teams have qualified for the O-Zone state tournament July 20-24 in Vidalia.

The Bossier Americans team consists of Carson Keeler, Bo Carter, Hunter Howard, Maddox Cockerham, Gunner Blackmon, Landon Blackmon, Caden Lee, Ben Taylor, Champ Endris, Carter White, Gabe Armond and Elliot Sheppard.

Coaches are Jason Blackmon, Matt Carter, Brian Cockerham and Dylan Blackmon.

Meanwhile, Bossier finished runner-up in the AAA (10-under) tournament, falling to Ruston in the championship round Tuesday.

Bossier advances to the AAA South Regional tournament in Vidalia July 13-17. Ruston advances to the North Regional in Shreveport July 13-17.

Members of the Bossier team are Cooper Mason, Brock Jordan, Silas Endris, Austin Smith, Brady Gaydos, Ayden Hawn, Kirby Haskins, Jax Thomson, Hunter Schneider, Caeden Alexander, Jack Henry Smith and Brayden Spears.

The head coach is Matt Gaydos. Assistant coaches are Joe Schneider, Kelly Haskins and Jason Mason.

Earlier this week, another Bossier All-Star team won the 9-under District 4 tournament, winning four straight games. They will begin play in the state tournament Friday in Monroe.

In Dixie Softball, the Haughton All-Stars finished runner-up to West Monroe in the 7-8 District 4 tournament in Calhoun. Haughton qualified for the state tournament July 14-17 in Tioga.

NOTE: Submit tournament results, team rosters, team photos with player and coach identifications, action photos and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com