A percentage of the proceeds from the USSSA Ark-La-Tex Classic “Play for BD#4” Baseball Tournament May 20-21 in Bossier City will benefit Parkway senior baseball player Bryan Day and his family.

Day is currently at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., underdoing treatment for leukemia. The diagnosis was made last week.

Register online at usssa.com/baseball/TournamentMain/#/?eventID=283716&gdSport=11 or email turn2sports@usssa.com.

The tournament includes 26 divisions ranging from 7-and-under Open to 14-and-under Open 60/90.

— Staff Reports