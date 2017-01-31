There is a place for young people to make a difference in state government.

By serving as a member of the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, a body composed entirely of high school students has the purpose of addressing issues affecting the youth of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Commission on Civic Education is now accepting applications for membership on the youth council.

The purpose of the Legislative Youth Advisory Council is to facilitate the communication between youth and the legislature and give students an opportunity to be involved in the workings of government.

Students who are selected to serve will have the opportunity to study and address issues of importance to youth, including education, employment, strategies to increase youth participation in local and state government, substance abuse, underage drinking, physical fitness and health, litter and environmental control, and others.

The Louisiana Commission on Civic Education oversees the work of the youth council and participates in the appointment of the council membership.

Thirty-one youth members are appointed each year, which includes three student members representing each of the congressional districts and additional at-large members.

Youth members must be between the ages of 14 and 19, and be enrolled in a public or private high school, a home school program, or a GED skills program for the 2017-2018 school year.

Applications must be postmarked or submitted online no later than March 22, 2017.

To apply, fill out the student application form completely. A parent or legal guardian must sign and submit a consent form for a student applicant to be considered. The recommendation form must be given to a school administrator, teacher, or representative of a community or school-sponsored club or organization (with a civic mission) to complete and submit a letter of recommendation. A minimum of two letters is required.

For Paper Application, Letters of Recommendation, & Consent Form, mail to:

La. Commission on Civic Education

c/o Louisiana Senate / Nanette Normand

Post Office Box 94183

Baton Rouge, LA 70804

Forms may also be filled out, scanned and emailed to normandn@legis.la.gov.

For more information, contact Nanette Normand at (225) 342-2425.

You can download the application form by clicking here