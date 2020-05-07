Updated: 10-year-old girl struck by gunfire in Bossier City





Updated as of 9:30 p.m. : Detectives investigating the shooting have determined that a 13-year-old juvenile discharged a handgun injuring the 10-year-old girl. The 13-year-old is the brother of the victim. He is being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Updated as of 8:09 p.m. : Detectives with the Bossier City Violent Crimes Division are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Bobbie Street. Police and fire department personnel responded to the call just before 5:00 p.m. this evening, May 7, 2020.

Upon arrival, officers located a 10-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury. She is in stable condition. The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. To download the password-protected mobile app for your smart phone, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. There is no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, and no saved IP address.

Original post: Reports coming in to the BPT newsroom indicate that a 10-year-old girl has been struck in the leg by gunfire on Bobbie Street in Bossier City. The incident reportedly happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The young girl has been transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of what is considered to be non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details are sketchy at this time.

BPT will update this developing story as further information is made available.