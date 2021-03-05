1000 Vaccines

David Raines Community Health Centers announces a DRIVE-THRU VACCINATION EVENT at Pierre Bossier Mall on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 am to 3 pm. Preregistration is REQUIRED at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling 318-227-3354(phone lines are open 24 hours per day).

Also, vaccine appointments are now available at the David Raines Community Health Centers’ clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Gilliam, and Minden.

Approximately 1,000 first-dose vaccine appointments are available to those who are eligible. Appointments for clinic locations are REQUIRED at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling 318-227-3354(phone lines are open 24 hours per day).

Those who are eligible include those 65 years or older, teachers and healthcare workers, law enforcement and other first responders, individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes Covid-19.”

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions

Obesity

Sickle Cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

“David Raines Community Health Centers is committed to the well-being of our community. “ Vaccination appointments are currently open to persons who are eligible. We will continue to provide access to vaccines as they become available.” said Willie C. White III, CEO, David Raines Community Health Centers.

David Raines Community Health Centers operates six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes.