Huey Pierce Long, Jr.

Benton, LA – On Saturday, October 5, 2019 Huey Pierce Long, Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at 69 years of age.

Huey was born December 4, 1949 in Goliad, TX to Marjorie and the late Huey P. Long, Sr. He was also blessed with a loving step-father, the late George B. Wilson. Huey grew up in Shreveport, LA and graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1967. Huey attended LSU-Shreveport with the study in pre-law. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1975.

Advertisement

On June 10, 1972 Huey married Ellie Grace McCaleb and recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with one daughter, Staci Nicole. Huey also leaves a loving son-in-law, Marshall Reddy. In addition, he is the proud grandfather of two grandsons Marshall Scott Reddy, Jr. (fiancée Maelena Thompson) and Carson Pierce Reddy.

Huey faithfully served the youth of Calvary Baptist Church in Monroe, LA and most recently attended Airline Baptist Church, Bossier City. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the El Karuhba Shrine Temple, Class Director Unit. He also was a past President of River City Jaycees. Huey retired in 2018 after thirty-seven years in Management with Apex Supply Company. Huey had a passion for his family and friends and spent every day loving them to the fullest.

Huey is also survived by his mother Marge Wilson, sisters Patricia Cantu (Frank), and Vicki Hamaoka (Kyle) also, numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA on Thursday, October 10 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be the hour preceding the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Terry Young.

Memorials may be made to Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA.