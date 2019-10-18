Wayne Thrash

Benton, LA – Wayne Thrash entered into his final rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was surrounded by those who love him. Wayne was born on January 11, 1933 in Jamestown, LA to R. T.“Speedy” Thrash and Lura Thrash. He graduated from Jamestown High School and then went on to obtain a B. S. in Education from Centenary College and later earned a Masters degree in Administration from La. Tech University. While at Centenary Wayne played baseball and basketball. Upon graduating from Centenary, he was drafted by the Washington Senators (Texas Rangers organization) and played semi-pro ball for three years.

In 1955 Wayne married the love of his life, Roxanne Wright. Together they raised three sons while he pursued his career as an educator. Wayne taught and coached at Sibley High School before moving to Shongaloo where he served as a teacher, coach, and finally as principal. He served as principal for twenty-two years until his retirement in 1991. Wayne enjoyed retirement for about a year before he went back to the profession he loved and served as principal at Grawood Academy and then served as principal at Plain Dealing Academy. He retired again and then found himself helping his oldest son run a tire store in Bossier until his health forced him to retire once again.

Wayne and Roxie were married for sixty-four years, and they never let a day go by without a hug and a kiss and saying “I love you.”

Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Sexton, Paul Lacobee, Jonathan Thrash, Jesse Johnson, Josh Forrest, and Jarrod Clark.

Wayne is survived by his wife Roxanne Wright Thrash, three sons Rocky (Brenda), David (Vickey), and Rodney (Lisa). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, his sister Frances Ann Mangum and his brother-in-law Jimmy Wright (Wanda) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson Christopher Thrash and brother Willis Thrash.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. San Pedro, Dr. Lambert, and Dr. Deere and to the nursing staff at WK Bossier ICU, Step-Down Unit nursing staff and third floor nursing staff.

Services will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Cotton Valley, 304 Humble Ave., Cotton Valley, LA on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Brother Harrell Shelton, Brother Tommy Patton, and Brother Gene Gibson will be officiating the services.

Visitation will be at the church from 9:00-12:00 with the funeral service following immediately. Interment will follow at Cotton Valley Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

