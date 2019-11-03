Margie Ruth Brigham

Bossier City, LA – Margie was born August 13, 1931 and sadly passed away October 30, 2019 with her children by her side.

Margie, a long-time member of Airline Church of Christ, was known for her most notable activity with her special friends Grace Hinson and later Mary Price. They prepared and delivered personalized gift baskets to church families in the hospital as a personal expression of love. Her greatest achievement was caring for her husband and children, of which she devoted her life to caring and loving them. Decorating cakes for family and friends was her special talent and hobby.

Preceding her in death is her husband, James Alex Brigham; parents, Golden and Amy Smith; siblings, Alice Boss, Marie Coppock, Amos Smith, and Gordon Smith. Left to cherish memories are children, Karen Hinson (Walton), Connie Liles (Steven), and Alex Brigham (Teresa); grandchildren, Katherine, Heath, and James; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Marley; and other family and friends.

A private family remembrance for Margie will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, at Rose Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. Officiating will be her son-in-law, Walton Hinson.

Margie loved deeply and her legacy will live on for many years.