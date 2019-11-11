Lloyd Loftin Greer

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Lloyd Loftin Greer, 88, of Bossier City, LA will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rockett- Nettles Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Paul “Curtis” Carroll, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mr. Greer was born July 28, 1931 in Coushatta, LA and passed away November 9, 2019. Mr. Greer was a member of First Baptist Church of Bossier City, LA and served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Dowell, Inc. of Bossier City, LA, a division of Dow Chemical Company. Lloyd enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, hunting, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Greer Renard; parents, Loftin and Bertha Greer; one brother, Lamar Greer; and one sister, Lorena Shaver.

Mr. Greer is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Greer; two sons, Loftin Greer and wife, Cindy, and Kevin Greer; two grandsons, Logan Greer and wife, Maura and Christian Greer; one granddaughter, Ciarra Greer; and several nieces and nephews and his beloved pet, Ruby.

Pallbearers will be Roger Greer, Ryan Greer, Christian Greer, Logan Greer, Pepper Branton, and Don Louis Birdsong.