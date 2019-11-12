Betty Jo Caballero

Bossier City, LA – Funeral Services honoring the life of Betty Jo Caballero will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Billy Weatherall. Visitation with the family will be held at 1:30 P.M. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City.

Betty Jo Caballero was born January 29, 1941 in Pioneer, Louisiana to Sam and Ruth Ezell and passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Betty was an extraordinary woman. From rural roots in Pioneer, Louisiana to Bossier City, Betty left a legacy of kindness that will be missed. She was a devoted Christian, loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother to seven.

She enjoyed walks to watch the ducks, taking her great- grandchildren to the park, Norton Art Gallery, teaching them to cook, reading to them, playing with them, and her favorite, taking them for a sweet treat. Cooking for her family for the holidays was a big part of who she was; the sweetest host anyone could imagine. Traditional bunny cakes at Easter and Wassail on Christmas, family traveled to be at her house, in her warm presence. She was an artist who enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting and gardening.

She loved to travel, she also loved going to Christus Shumpert gym and formed a close group of friends there. As a diligent employee for 22 years, she retired from Dillard’s Pierre Bossier and was remembered fondly by all she worked alongside. To know her was to love her, she was the matriarch of the Caballero family and her memories will live on forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ruth Ezell.

Betty is survived by her husband and soulmate of 58 years, Ronald Caballero of Bossier City; son, Glenn David Caballero of Camden, South Carolina; daughter, Laura Caballero Hewitt; sisters, Margaret McGaha of Bossier City, Eunice Watson and husband, Donald of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Katheryn Legg of Enumclaw, Washington; brothers, David Ezell of Benton, Louisiana and Sam Ezell and wife, Betty of Grapevine, Texas; grandchildren, Danielle Kimball and husband, Chad, Brianne Burnham, Keegan Dalsey and wife, Suanny, Gardner Caballero, Jessica Stein, Brian Collins, Julie Weatherall and husband, Billy and Jason Ezell and great- grandchildren, Kingston, Harper, Blakely, Juniper, Collins, Agnes and Avery Jo.

Honoring her as pallbearers will be Ronald Caballero, Glenn Caballero, Gardner Caballero, Keegan Dalsey, Keith McGaha, David Ezell and Dan Caballero.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Garden Court, and Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for the exceptional care they gave to her.