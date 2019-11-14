Louis W. Melancon

Haughton, LA – 1944-2019 Louis “Butch” Melancon was born November 25, 1944 in Lafayette, Louisiana and passed away at home in Haughton, November 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Evangeline Melancon and grandson, Corey Owen.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 43 years, Gwen Caldwell Melancon and their children, who are his pride and joy; Louis “Buddy” Melancon, wife Teresa, Teri Sabu, husband Paul, Jeff Briggs, wife Rachel, Candi Greer, husband Todd, and Cindy Folks, husband Steve, and 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Louis is also survived by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Melancon and wife Terri, sister, Anita “Jinx” Toney and husband Steve, and sister Macrina Lovelace. His fur babies, Freckles, Scruffy, LuLu and Rusty will miss him tremendously.

Louis was an accomplished musician, playing trumpet, drums, keyboards, and singing, sometimes all at once. However, his first love was the trumpet. He began playing trumpet at the age of twelve, and was once booked to play on The Ed Sullivan Show. He later played with The Royals and Hub Brando & the Dreamers, but is probably best known for playing with The Bill Bush Combo for over 50 years. He is also a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, inducted in 1999.

Louis also enjoyed playing golf. Golfing with his Northwood buddies was one of the things he missed most after he became sick.

We will miss his infectious smile and big hugs, his ability to make you feel loved, his amazing musical talent, his uncanny organizational skills, and his ability to repair anything.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, especially Liz Glass and Kaye Thrasher, for their exceptional and loving care. We would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Willis Knighton Bossier, and the Pastors and partners of The Simple Church.

After a private memorial service led by Bryan Reed of The Simple Church, the family will welcome friends at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16 from 2:00 pm- 5:00 pm at the Dogwood Clubhouse, 7816 Dogwood Trail, Haughton, LA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.