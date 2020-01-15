Steve Vernon Malone

Plain Dealing, LA – Funeral services for Mr. Steve Vernon Malone, age 77, will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Chalybeate Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Plain Dealing, LA, with Bro. Christian Malone and Bro. Wade Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Chalybeate Springs Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill, LA.

Mr. Malone was born on March 12, 1942 to Charlie Wesley and Maxine Lucille Long Malone in Shreveport, LA and passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Plain Dealing, LA. Mr. Malone was a man that loved the Lord and loved his family. Children held a special place in his heart and the most important thing to him was that his boys loved the Lord. He was a member of Chalybeate Springs Missionary Baptist Church since 1954 and was a deacon there for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Carol Malone of Plain Dealing, LA; son, Bradley Alan Malone and wife, Shanna of Plain Dealing, LA; two brothers, Daniel Malone, Sr. and wife, Nelda of Plain Dealing, LA, Hershel Malone, Sr. and wife, Cynthia of Plain Dealing; two grandchildren by love, Ryan Mason and wife, Angela, and Ethan Farrington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Malone was preceded in death by a son, Steve Malone, Jr., grandson, Gauge Alan Malone, his parents, sisters, Mary Alice Sparkman and Joyce Easley, and a brother, Dwight Malone.

Pallbearers will be Scott Easley, Sam Sparkman, Roger Malone, Daniel “Butch” Malone Jr., Todd Malone, Donald Ray Malone, Beau Malone, Josh Alexander, and Hershel Malone, Jr. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Bob Pittman.

Memorials may be made to the Gideon International, or Chalybeate Springs Cemetery Fund ( In care of Josh Alexander, 163 Bolinger Hill Road, Plain Dealing, LA 71064). Special thanks to Regional Hospice staff, Medi-Star Home Health Care, and all of the family and friends that have helped the family throughout Steve’s illness.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net

Bailey Funeral Home

Springhill, LA

318-539-3555