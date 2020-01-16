Police Jury swears in four new jurors

The Bossier Parish Police Jury swore in four new representatives Wednesday afternoon.

Philip Rodgers (Dist. 3), John Ed Jorden (Dist. 4), Chris Marsiglia (Dist. 6) and Charles Gray (Dist. 9) all took the oath of office.

“I’m excited. I hope I make the right decisions for the people,” said Rogers.

“It don’t feel any different, let’s see what happens,” said Jorden.

“I’m appreciative to be here. And, I hope I can do a good job,” said Marsiglia.

“I am very happy. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout the whole ordeal. Now that I’m here, I will not let them down,” said Gray.

Following the swearing in, Jimmy Cochran, District 7 representative, was elected to serve as president of the Bossier Parish Police Jury for 2020 and District 10 Representative Jerome Darby will serve as vice president.

2020 Bossier Parish Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran gives outgoing president Doug Rimmer a plaque commemorating his service as president in 2019. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Also during the meeting, outgoing 2019 president Doug Rimmer received a plaque commemorating his year of serving the parish in the leadership position. Rimmer, who represents District 8 on the police jury, has served as police juror president twice.

Items discussed during the meeting were Consideration of a renewal of the Cooperative Agreement with the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service for support and administration of the LSU Cooperative Extension Program, and authorize the President to execute the agreement, Consideration of approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Bossier Parish Police Jury allowing the State to provide Contracting Party assistance in arbitration for Public Assistance (PA) related to DR-4263 in the matter of Bossier Parish Police Jury CBCA 6651-FEMA, and authorize the execution of documents and Consideration of a proposal of David W. Volentine, MAI, for appraisal services for three additional parcels required for the Swan Lake Road Re-alignment over Flat River project, and authorize the execution of documents.