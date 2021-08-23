10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival Set for Sunday, Sept. 5

Playaz and Playettes, Inc and MC Productions will present the 10th Annual
Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival, 5-11 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5 at Festival Plaza in
downtown Shreveport. The festival will feature headlining performances by TK Soul, Wilson Meadows,
TILL1, Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, and Jaye Hammer. General admission tickets are $30, VIP tickets are
$45, Reserved Tables of 8 are $360 in advance. In Shreveport, advance tickets may be purchased at King
of Wings or Vernon’s Barbershop in Bossier City. Tickets may also be purchased online at
www.prelabordayshreveport.com.
Guests at the 10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival are encouraged to
bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening filled with live music. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin
at 6 p.m. Coolers are not permitted. Vendors will be on-site with food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic
beverages, and more. For information on sponsorship opportunities or vendor booths, contact festival
organizers at 318-220-6118 or 832-969-2031.
Current sponsors of the 10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival include
BudLight, Michelob Ultra, Eagle Distributing Shreveport, Shreveport- Bossier Louisiana’s Other
Side 800-551-8682, www.Shreveport-Bossier.org, and Feed Your Soul . Visit
LouisianaTravel.com to plan your trip today
For information on how to sponsor, to purchase tickets, and/or other information, visit to
www.prelabordayshreveport.com