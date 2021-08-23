10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival Set for Sunday, Sept. 5

Playaz and Playettes, Inc and MC Productions will present the 10th Annual

Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival, 5-11 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5 at Festival Plaza in

downtown Shreveport. The festival will feature headlining performances by TK Soul, Wilson Meadows,

TILL1, Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, and Jaye Hammer. General admission tickets are $30, VIP tickets are

$45, Reserved Tables of 8 are $360 in advance. In Shreveport, advance tickets may be purchased at King

of Wings or Vernon’s Barbershop in Bossier City. Tickets may also be purchased online at

www.prelabordayshreveport.com.



Guests at the 10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival are encouraged to

bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening filled with live music. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin

at 6 p.m. Coolers are not permitted. Vendors will be on-site with food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic

beverages, and more. For information on sponsorship opportunities or vendor booths, contact festival

organizers at 318-220-6118 or 832-969-2031.



Current sponsors of the 10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival include

BudLight, Michelob Ultra, Eagle Distributing Shreveport, Shreveport- Bossier Louisiana’s Other

Side 800-551-8682, www.Shreveport-Bossier.org, and Feed Your Soul . Visit

LouisianaTravel.com to plan your trip today



For information on how to sponsor, to purchase tickets, and/or other information, visit to

www.prelabordayshreveport.com