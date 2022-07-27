11th Annual Louisiana Small Farmers Conference Registration is Now Open

The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be hosting its 11th Annual Louisiana Small Farmer Conference, September 21-23, 2022, at the Hilton Hotel – Baton Rouge Capitol Center. This year’s theme is “Sustaining Small Farms with Innovative Practices,” which will be highlighted through four educational tracks that farmers can choose that meet their individual farm needs. Producers will be able to speak directly to experts on specific topics relevant to their operations and gain knowledge about new and innovative practices that are being used on today’s farms.

At this year’s conference, a focus on new technologies in agriculture will be featured. There will also be a legal issues clinic for those producers that will benefit from setting up properly structured businesses and getting advice on how to keep the land in the family for generations to come. Additionally, local breweries and distilleries will be presented.

This will be a great opportunity for new and beginning farmers, small and urban farmers, veterans, ag professionals, backyard gardeners, community leaders, and community-based organizations to gain a better understanding of USDA Programs, network with successful producers to gain valuable contacts, and attend innovative educational sessions to help them succeed in Louisiana Agriculture.

Make plans to attend the 11th Louisiana Small Farmer Conference, September 21-23, 2022, hosted by the Southern University Ag Center. Sponsorships are available!

To register, visit https://www.suagcenter.com/page/small-farmers-conference-2022.