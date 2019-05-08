15 BPCC dual enrollment students to receive credentials during commencement

Bossier Parish Community College’s Division of Innovative Learning is proud to announce the graduation of 15 area high school students.

Collectively, these students have earned a total of three associates degrees and 14 certificates. Each will receive their degrees/credentials at the Spring 2019 commencement ceremonies (9:30 am or 2 pm) on Friday, May 10, in the Billy W. Montgomery Gymnasium on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City.

The hard work, determination, and perseverance of these students paired with the unfailing support of their high schools and families has enabled them to achieve the extraordinary accomplishment of earning a postsecondary credential while simultaneously earning their high school diploma.

“Being able to earn an associate’s degree before my high school diploma has further confirmed that I can do whatever I put my mind to,” says Antavion Moore, who is a Junior at Ringgold High School and will receive an associate degree in general studies.

“Looking back to my first semester on campus as a 15 year old, it is amazing how much I felt at home ‘away from home.’ It has allowed me the opportunity to explore my interests, such as music, something I would not have had the ability to study within my traditional high-school setting. Participating in the dual enrollment program has broadened my experiences in the educational setting, as well as presented more alternatives for my future endeavors. I am grateful for the opportunities provided to me by Bossier Parish Community College, especially the guidance from [the Dual Enrollment coordinators at BPCC] Lynne McCoy and Alexandra Ekstrom.”

The students who will be graduating with a postsecondary credential include Joshuah Amato, Carly Chandler, and Antavion Moore from Ringgold High School; Michaela Beavers and Jermario Jefferson II from Arcadia High School; Katie Black and Catherine Dean from Parkway High School; Julie Bonner and John Norris from Benton High School; Zachary Grames and Ian Gresser from Airline High School; Emily Mayfield and Eli Patrick from Northwood High School; Austin Moss from Summerfield High School; and Blaine Warren from Castor High School.

Here is the list of students, their high schools, and the degree and/or credential they will be receiving.

Joshuah Amato, a student from Ringgold High School, will be graduating with an Associate of Arts LA Transfer degree and a Certificate of General Studies. Joshuah began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2016. He will have earned his certificate by completing courses through NSULA and completing 39 credit hours at BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.77. After graduation he intends on majoring in Psychology at LSUS, where he has been offered LSUS scholarships totaling $34,888 over 4 years.

Carly Chandler, Valedictorian for Ringgold High School, will be graduating with an Associate of General Studies, a Certificate of General Studies, and a Certificate of Technical Studies in Legal Assistant. Carly began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2016. She will have earned her degree and certificates by completing courses through NSULA, along with completing 66 credit hours at BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.81. After graduation she plans on double majoring in Psychology and Addiction Studies while minoring in English at NSU, where she has been offered the NSU Scholarship for $49,520 over 4 years.

Antavion Moore, currently a junior from Ringgold High School, will be graduating with an Associate of General Studies and a Certificate of General Studies. Antavion began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2016. He will have earned his degree by completing courses through NSULA and completing 52 credit hours at BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.94. He will graduate from Ringgold High School next year and plans on attending LA Tech.

Michaela Beavers, a student from Arcadia High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Michaela began taking dual enrollment courses in the Summer of 2018 and will have earned her certificate by completing courses through Grambling State University and completing 27 credit hours at BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0. She plans on majoring in Occupational Therapy at ULM, where she has been offered an Academic Recognition Award for a total of $20,000.

Jermario Jefferson II, a student from Arcadia High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Jermario began taking dual enrollment courses in the Summer of 2018 and will have earned his certificate by completing courses through Grambling State University and completing 30 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.66. He plans on majoring in Biology at ULM, where he has been offered the Academic Merit Award for a total of $28,000.

Katie Black, a student from Parkway High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Katie began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2015 as a participant in Bossier Parish’s AIM Program. She will have earned her certificate by earning 14 credit hours through AP examinations, 3 credit hours based on ACT scores, and completing 27 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0. She plans on majoring in Pre-Veterinarian Medicine at LA Tech, where she has been offered the Dean’s Scholarship.

Catherine Dean, a student from Parkway High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Catherine began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2016 as a participant in Bossier Parish’s AIM Program. She will have earned her certificate by earning 9 credit hours based on ACT scores, and completing 30 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0. She plans on majoring in Biology and minoring in Spanish at NSU, where she has been offered the Academic Excellence, NSU Award, NSU Opportunity, Outstanding Student, Presidential Honors, Presidential Scholars, NSU Employment, Presidential Ambassador, and TOPS Honors scholarships for a total of $55,250 over 4 years.

Julie Bonner, a student from Benton High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Julie began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2017 and will have earned her degree by completing courses through NSULA, LA Tech, and completing 33 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.72. She plans on double majoring in Veterinary Medicine and Agricultural Business at LA Tech, where she has been offered the Outstanding Student Scholarship.

John Norris, a student from Benton High School, will be graduating with a Career and Technical Certificate in Web Design. John began taking dual enrollment courses in the Spring of 2016 as a participant in Bossier Parish’s AIM Program. He will have earned his certificate by completing 12 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.0. He plans on majoring in Cyber Engineering at LA Tech, where he has been offered the Outstanding Student Scholarship.

Zachary Grames, a student from Airline High School, will be graduating with a Career and Technical Certificate in Web Design. Zachary began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2017 and will have earned his certificate by completing 12 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0. He plans on majoring in Computer Science at LSUS, where he has been offered the Louisiana Scholarship and the Red River Scholarship.

Ian Gresser, a student from Airline High School, will be graduating with a Career and Technical Certificate in Web Design. Ian began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2017 and will have earned his certificate by completing 12 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0. He plans on majoring in Software Engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he has been offered the MSOE Academic Scholarship.

Emily Mayfield, a student from Northwood High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Emily began taking dual enrollment courses in the Summer of 2017 as a participant in the AEP Credits Count Program. She will have earned her certificate by earning 3 credit hours based on ACT scores, and completing 35 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining a BPCC GPA of 3.42. She plans on majoring in Nursing at NSU, where she has been offered the Presidential Scholars, Academic Excellence, Presidential Honors, NSU Award, and TOPS Honors scholarships for a total of $53,520 over 4 years.

Eli Patrick, a student from Northwood High School, will be graduating with a Technical Competency Area in Information Technology with a Cyber Specialization. Eli began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2017 as a participant in the AEP Credits Count Program. He will have earned his certificate by earning 6 credit hours through LSU-Shreveport, 6 credit hours based on ACT scores, and completing 24 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 3.5. He plans on majoring in Cyber Engineering at LA Tech, where he has been offered the Outstanding Student Scholarship and the Counselor’s Choice Scholarship.

Austin Moss, a student from Summerfield High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Austin began taking dual enrollment courses in the Winter of 2018 and will have earned his certificate by completing courses through LA Tech and completing 22 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 3.08. He plans on majoring in Bio-chemistry at LSUS, where he has been offered the Purple and Gold Scholarship for $2,000 per year.

Blaine Warren, a student from Castor High School, will be graduating with a Certificate of General Studies. Blaine began taking dual enrollment courses in the Fall of 2017 and will have earned his certificate by completing courses through LA Tech and completing 30 credit hours through BPCC, while maintaining an overall GPA of 4.0. He plans on majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Relations at ULM, where he has been offered the Academic Excellence Scholarship for $9,000 per year.