15-Year Anniversary of the Disappearance of Clinton Nelson

On Sept. 1, 2006, Clinton Nelson was at a party at a residence near Highway 80 and Ward Lane in Princeton, Louisiana. That night, he went missing.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to seek answer in his disappearance and urge the public to come forward with any information that may lead to finding out what happened to Clinton.

Detectives say Clinton walked out of the residence around 8:30 in the evening in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a new pair of white tennis shoes. Clinton wore some distinctive round seeing glasses with silver wire rims. Clinton was 6 feet, 1 inch and weighed about 160 pounds. He also had blonde hair and blue eyes. He had moved down from up north to be closer to his father and to work here in the oil field industry.

His mother, Carolyn Teigen, continues to actively seek answers as to what happened to her son.

“Someone has information that will help us bring closure to his family,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Please speak up, and give us a call.”

Bossier deputies have followed over the years that have led to numerous searches throughout the entire parish and other areas.

If you have any information about what may have happened to Clinton, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100. Your information, even though you may deem it insignificant, may just be the lead detectives need to help bring closure to a family.