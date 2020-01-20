18 arrested in human trafficking sting in Bossier

As part of the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force agents make 18 arrests in a 2-night human trafficking sting operation in Bossier Parish.

Agent conducted undercover operations resulted in 18 arrests, with 11 Johns, five prostitutes, two for pandering and two small children under the age of 10 were recovered from a vehicle during one of the prostitution arrests, along with illegal narcotics.

The children were turned over to DCFS. 16 of the suspects were booked in the Bossier Parish Jail.

The two adults in the pandering charges were booked on felony charges and two of the 11 Johns were issued a summons and given court dates and times due to medical conditions.

Agencies assisting in the 2-night operation were BSO, BCPD, FBI, Shreveport PD, Desoto Parish SO, Red River Parish SO.

Purchased a local Non-Governmental Organization was onsite during both nights of the sting operation and talked to both prostitutes and Johns about services available to them.

Investigations continue in these arrests involving all suspects who were arrested as to any involvement in Human Trafficking.

Wednesday night:

Dustin L. Webb, 36, of Haughton, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution. Arrestee located an online ad in reference to prostitution and made contact with an undercover agent and made an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $100.00. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Demetrius L. Strong, 38, of Springfield, Missouri, charged with Prostitution, Pandering, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) and Switching Tags. Arrestee brought a co-defendant to a hotel to conduct prostitution. The co-defendant admitted that the arrestee posted her ad on-line and transferred her to the hotel to conduct prostitution. The Arrestee was stopped due to switched tags on his vehicle and three marijuana roaches were found in the vehicle. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $2500.00 bond for prostitution and a $2500.00 bond for promoting prostitution.

Kadeem Dixon, 20, of Shreveport, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution. Arrestee made phone contact with an undercover agent and agreement was made for sex in exchange for $100.00. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Kevin F. Chevalier, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with intent and Drug Paraphernalia. Arrestee responded to an online ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for oral sex in exchange for $40.00. Arrestee also stated he was bringing narcotics with him to smoke. He resisted arrested arrest when deputies tried to arrest him by pulled away and it took multiple deputies to place him in cuffs. Deputies found approximately 7 grams of marijuana on an arrestee. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $1500.00 bond for Resisting Arrest and a $10,000.00 bond for Possession of Marijuana with Intent.

Henry M. Sandifer, 21, of Bossier City, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution. Arrestee made contact with the undercover agent on a known prostitution website to meet for sex. An agreement was made for an exchange of $60.00 and he was arrested at the hotel that was agreed upon. He was arrested without incident. He admitted to everything after his Miranda Rights were given. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Amanda L Sullivan, 33, of Lilbourn, Missouri, charged with prostitution. The arrestee was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for one hour of sex in exchange for $250.00. The arrestee was arrested at the agreed hotel. She was arrested without incident. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Jessica J. Martin, 26, of Wichita Falls, Kansas, charged with Prostitution. The arrestee was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for one hour of sex in exchange for $250.00. The arrestee was arrested at the agreed hotel. She was arrested without incident. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Sylvia D. Mack, 22, of Dallas, Texas, charged with Prostitution and on an Active Warrant. The arrestee was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for one hour of sex in exchange for $300.00. The arrestee was arrested at the agreed hotel. Arrestee driver’s license was run through dispatch and an active warrant through the Dallas Police Department for robbery was found. She was arrested without incident. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility

Thursday night:

Alan S. Gonzales, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution. Arrestee located an online ad in reference to prostitution and made contact with an undercover agent and made an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $120.00. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Devon K. Hamm, 24, of Shreveport, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule II Drugs. Arrestee responded to an online ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for oral sex in exchange for $60.00. Arrestee came to an undercover hotel and was placed under arrest. While searching arrestee, deputies located one Hydrocodone pill on him. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $1,500.00 bond for Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

Johnnie R. Briggs, 44, of Joquin, Texas, charged with Prostitution. Arrestee located an online ad in reference to prostitution and made contact with an undercover agent and made an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $120.00. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

David Karlton-Scott Lincoln, 32, of Hutto, Texas, charged with Pandering, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) Control Dangerous Substance in Presence of Minor, Switched Tags. Arrestee brought a co-defendant to a hotel to conduct prostitution. The Arrestee was stopped due to switched tags on his vehicle and deputies located marijuana in the vehicle. Also, there were two small children under the age of 10 inside the vehicle. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $2500.00 bond for Pandering.

Jerriel B. Jones, 39, of Ruston, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule I drugs (Marijuana). Arrestee responded to an online ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for sex in exchange for $60.00. Arrestee came to the undercover hotel and was able to make it back to his vehicle where he was arrested and deputies found Marijuana his vehicle. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Davy L. Allen, Jr., 31, of Haughton, Louisiana, charged with Prostitution and on two counts of being a fugitive. On 1/15/20, Arrestee responded to an online ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for sex in exchange for $60.00. Arrestee also offered narcotics to the undercover agent over the phone. The arrestee was able to leave the area before deputies could make contact. On 1/16/20, Arrestee made contact again with undercover agents and wanted to meet. Deputies had knowledge of warrants on arrestee and stopped him in the hotel parking lot. He was arrested and Mirandized, after which he admitted to wanting to meet for sex in exchange for money back on 1/15/20. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $600.00 bond and a $512.17 bond as a Fugitive.

Teri A. Gatison, 29, of Texarkana, Texas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics. Arrestee made arrangements through an online ad to meet an undercover agent for one hour of sexual intercourse in exchange for $300.00. She was arrested at the hotel agreed upon. After her arrest deputies located a suspected Ecstasy Pill in her purse. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $1500.00 bond for Possession of Schedule II drug.

Alicia M. Wenglikowski, 22, of Bay City, Missouri, charged with Prostitution. The arrestee was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for sex in exchange for $220.00. The arrestee was arrested at the agreed hotel. She was arrested without incident. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

“In our goal to combat human trafficking, our undercover agents have been working tirelessly to rid our streets of prostitution, illegal drug activity, and those who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.