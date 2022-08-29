18th ANNUAL HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL RETURNS SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

The eighteenth annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival

Presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 in

Shreveport’s Historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone,

the festival will include ten bands playing from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm on two stages. This FREE

music festival is a gift to the community from the Highland Area Partnership.



This year’s music lineup features musicians from our community and beyond. Local favorite,

Grammy nominated vocalist/guitarist, Buddy Flett will kick-off our festival on the Pavilion Stage.



More performances throughout the day on two stages include the Creswell Elementary Bucket

Drum Team, The Blues Trippers, Heavy is the Head, Everett Street Jazz, Big D’s Blues Band, Dirty

Redd Band, and Maggie Belle. You will also have an opportunity to parade through the park with

the Shreveport Second Line Brass Band. Rounding out the day is our headlining act, Black Joe Lewis

and the Honeybears, an American blues, funk and soul artist influenced by Howlin’ Wolf and James

Brown from Austin, Texas.



Pavilion Stage

11:00 am – Buddy Flett

12:15 pm – The Blues Trippers

1:30 pm – Everett Street Jazz

3:00 pm – Maggie Belle

4:30 pm – Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears



BOM Gazebo Stage

11:00 am – Creswell Elementary Bucket Drum Team

11:30 am – Heavy is the Head

1:00 pm – Big D’s Blues Band

2:30 pm – Dirty Redd Band

3:30 pm – Shreveport Second Line Brass Band

The festival will feature a live art competition called “Clash of the Artists”. Four local artists will

compete by painting live in accordance with a theme related to the festival in the Clash of the Artist

Tent sponsored by the Red River Revel. These artists will have 2 hours to paint their showcase

interpretation piece of how music brings our community together. Festival goers will have a chance

to watch their artwork come to life and a panel of judges will choose the winner. The winning

artwork will be announced prior to the headlining act on the Pavilion Stage. The artist will have the

opportunity to work with the festival team to create the 2023 official festival poster artwork. Clash

of the Artists participants were chosen by community vote on social media. Local artists competing

are: Erica Garcia, Amy McDonald, Dominique OGD McLemore, and Alex Richardson.



In addition to the music and art, there will be more than 70 food and art vendors onsite and a

Children’s Area sponsored by Marsha O. Millican, ACPA with multiple activities planned throughout

the afternoon. There will also be a designated Pet Area sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken

Fingers for your furry friends. A FREE shuttle provided by AEP/Swepco will run to Columbia Park

from Centenary Gold Dome approximately every 30 minutes.



More information coming soon about festival weekend activities. Visit our website at

www.highlandjazzandblues.org.