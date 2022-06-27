18th Annual Mary Louise & Ben Levy, Jr. Conference Benefits LSU Health Shreveport Department of Neurosurgery

The Mary Louise and Ben Levy, Jr. Endowed Professorship in Neurosurgery, established in 2004, continues to deliver world class neurosurgical education to the LSU Health Shreveport Department of Neurosurgery. This annual event is made possible by the generosity of the Levy Family and is the keynote educational event for the Department of Neurosurgery each year. It is particularly special because it also coincides with the department’s resident graduation.

This year, the Levy Symposium’s keynote speaker was Dr. Jacques J. Morcos, Co-Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery, Director of Skull Base and Cerebrovascular Surgery and Fellowship at the University of Miami, and Division Chief of Cranial Neurosurgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He spoke on the benefits of cerebrovascular bypass surgery. This year also marked the second year of having a LSU Health Shreveport neurosurgical residency alumnus return to our department for an educational seminar. Dr. Cedric Shorter, a 2012 graduate of the LSU Health Shreveport neurosurgical residency was the alumnus speaker at the 2022 Levy Conference. He is an active cranial neurosurgeon who practices in St. Petersburg, FL. Dr. Shorther spoke about the lessons he has learned in the first several years of his private practice.

The event culminated with an evening reception honoring the Levy family, the keynote speakers, and the graduating neurosurgery residents (Dr. Amey Savardekar and Dr. Devon Lefever).

Mr. and Mrs. Levy were active in several civic and charitable organizations throughout the Shreveport-Bossier community and chose to leave a legacy of strengthening the neurosurgical offerings in the community through an endowment at north Louisiana’s only academic medical center. Their son and grandson attend the Levy Conference annually to honor their patriarchs and to stay personally connected to the LSU Health Shreveport Department of Neurosurgery.