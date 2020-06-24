19 officers graduate from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington hosted the graduation ceremony Friday morning for 19 recruits from Class 022 of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing.

The recruits from seven different agencies officially became certified P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training) law enforcement officers and will report to their respective agencies for follow-on training and assignments.

The guest speaker was Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin who spoke about the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center.

The academy is hosted by Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Recruits learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, and much more.

Class President was Verdis Walker of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and he presented a plaque on behalf of the class to Sheriff Whittington. Capt. Sarah Rhodes, Academy Director, spoke of the outstanding team of instructors and read a letter from Lt. Clint Robins, who did not attend the ceremony, addressing the graduating class and their responsibility and newly commissioned law enforcement agents.

Four awards were presented to the recruits. Deputy Linda Beene of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received the Physical Fitness Award, and Officer James Patterson of the LSUHSC Police Department won the Academic Award and the Firearms Proficiency Award. Officer Bionca Gould of the Grambling State University Police Department received the Honor Graduate Award.



The graduating class of BPSTA Class 020 is:



Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Linda Beene

Shannon Butler

Dominick Castellani

Alexander Davis

Kevin Evans

Darian Hummel

John McClain

Ryan Phillips

Megan Taylor

Verdis Walker



Grambling State University Police

Ivory Boldes

Bionca Gould

James Morgan



Homer Police Department

Tyler Nalitt



Minden Police Department

Reece Tewell



Webster Parish Police Department

Hannah Baker

Joe Martinez



Northwestern State University

Matthew Ward



LSUHSC Police Department)

James Patterson





The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 10 years, nearly 400 recruits have been trained to become POST-certified law enforcement officers. The next academy will begin on July 31 for Class 023.

