19th ANNUAL HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL RETURNS SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

The nineteenth annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival

Presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 in

Shreveport’s Historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone,

the festival will include nine bands playing from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm on two stages. This FREE

music festival is a gift to the community from the Highland Area Partnership.



This year’s music lineup features musicians from our community and beyond. Local favorite,

Grammy nominated vocalist/guitarist, Buddy Flett will kick-off our festival on the Pavilion Stage.



More performances throughout the day on two stages will include Shreveport Regional Jazz

Ensemble, De’Lontrell Thomas, Twang Darkly, Co-op Mode, Full on Pocket, Curtis Mills feat. Groove

Minded, and Zach Edwards and The Medicine. Rounding out the day is our headlining act, J and The

Causeways, a juggernaut ensemble that formed at the legendary Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans

with an endless energy of soul/R&B music. In addition to the stellar lineup, local school music

groups, including the Creswell Elementary Blazin’ Beatz Bucket Drum Team, will perform between

sets.



Pavilion Stage

11:00 am – Buddy Flett

12:15 pm – Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble

1:30 pm – Curtis Mills feat. Groove Minded

3:00 pm – Zach Edwards and The Medicine

4:30 pm – J and The Causeways

BOM Gazebo Stage

11:30 am – De’Lontrell Thomas

1:00 pm – Twang Darkly

2:30 pm – Co-op Mode

4:00 pm – Full on Pocket

In addition to the music and art, there will be more than 70 food and art vendors onsite and a

Children’s Area sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana with multiple activities

planned throughout the afternoon. There will also be a designated Pet Area sponsored by Heavenly

Acres for Pets for your furry friends. A FREE shuttle will run to Columbia Park approximately every

30 minutes from Mall St. Vincent in the north corner near Dillard’s.



More information coming soon about festival weekend activities. Visit our website at

www.highlandjazzandblues.org.