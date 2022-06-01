2000 Mules Documentary Substantiates 2020 Election Fraud

Royal Alexander



A mere 42,918 votes sprinkled among Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia clinched the White House. (National Review, 12-15-2020).



Many have believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen on election night, Nov 4, 2020. But now we have verifiable evidence that refutes The Big Lie of the Left that the election was “the most secure election in history.” Criminal investigations must be opened now, and subpoenas issued, on the federal and state level to pursue this damming trail of evidence.



True the Vote founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, had the perfect response to the claim of the Left that the 2020 presidential election had no significant voter fraud. “You don’t need a whole lot of fraud. You just need a little in the right places over time.” Her stunning and irrefutable observations jump off the screen in filmmaker and commentator, Dinesh D’Souza’s, compelling and unnerving new documentary 2,000 Mules.



The film premiered in selected cities in early May and is now being screened more widely across the country.

Using cutting edge technology, the film proves that the 2020 election was highly fraudulent and likely stolen—not just from Donald Trump but from the American people.



How was this unprecedented political theft accomplished? The old-fashioned way—by stuffing ballot boxes.

As outlined by Deroy Murdock in The Daily Signal, an affiliate of the Heritage Foundation: “True the Vote researchers Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips analyzed 10 trillion cell phone geo-tracking signals captured during the closing weeks of the 2020 general election campaign.”

What did the 10 trillion cell phone geo-tracking signals, the pings, and 4 million minutes of local government security camera video recordings of these drop boxes reveal?



According to Murdock, “This investigation’s results are staggering. Cameras capture one mule after another traveling from box to box to deposit successive fists full of ballots. One mule in Atlanta slid ballots into 28 different collection bins. Most mules left just a few ballots in each box over several weeks, leaving eyebrows unraised. But in Gwinnett County, Georgia, 271 people visited one box on Oct. 12, 2020. That day, 1,962 ballots were inserted—10 times the normal number.



These mules were not just overzealous political operatives. Corrupt activist groups reportedly paid them per ballot delivered, which is universally illegal.” (The mules’ identities reveal that many have criminal records).

So, was there enough fraud to change the outcome? Unquestionably, YES.

True the Vote discovered that, in the five states, some 2,000 mules averaged 38 drop-box visits in the weeks before Election Day and estimates that 380,000 fraudulent ballots resulted. Coming from heavily Democrat areas, these almost certainly were overwhelmingly pro-Biden ballots.



—In Arizona, 200 mules typically approached 20 boxes each. Disqualifying these 20,000 unlawful ballots would evaporate Biden’s 10,457-vote win in Arizona.



—In Georgia, 250 mules stopped at 24 boxes and inserted five ballots per encounter. Rejecting these 30,000 illegal votes would eliminate Biden’s victory margin of 11,779.



—In Pennsylvania, 1,100 mules in Philadelphia alone encountered 50 boxes. Vacating these 275,000 illegitimate votes would eradicate Biden’s 80,555-vote victory.



I note that an AP “fact checker” on the movie suggested that perhaps the pings were Fedex drivers driving by every day on their route, but D’Souza states the pings are within feet of drop boxes and the mules went all over Atlanta, but only to drop boxes, not to other points, so it’s not plausible it was commercial drivers. Also, they were going in the middle of the night which Fedex drivers don’t do.]

Undoing this political and constitutional evil would have removed these three states from Biden’s total. The Electoral College count would have then shifted to 259 for Biden and 279 for Donald Trump. This would have earned Trump four more years as president.



One of the core constitutional and political principles of America is that our government governs with legitimacy only by and with the “consent of the governed.” The only power it has over us is power we have explicitly granted to it.

This means that, to ensure our God-given—not government given—fundamental rights, the U.S. Government was instituted by citizens to protect themselves from threats and dangers—both foreign and domestic—and from the government itself.



2000 Mules asks—and answers—serious political and constitutional questions concerning the legitimacy of the government that is now exercising power over us.

As all Americans can see from their daily struggles, this illegitimate government is now in the process of intentionally destroying our economy, robbing us of our energy independence, stealing from us our right to be safe in our neighborhoods and homes free of the surging crime wave, denying us freedom of speech, and refusing to protect us from a foreign invasion on our southern border.



And, at the same time, this government weaponizes the Department of Justice against parents—whom it labels “domestic terrorists”—for resisting the racism of Critical Race Theory; and refuses to confirm or deny—or condemn—reported plans to provide ‘gender reassignment surgery’ (also known as genital mutilation) to children, without parental consent; and supports a war on pre-born female (and male) children through taxpayer-funded dismemberment and saline poisoning abortion up to the moment of birth, going far beyond the legal scope of Roe v. Wade. Numerous polls clearly establish that this is simply not the government to which the vast majority of Americans have consented.



I believe that the November midterm elections will begin the peaceful, constitutional process of restoring a “government by consent of the governed” to the American people.



In the meantime, we must continue to speak out, resist and fight for the country we love.







Royal Alexander is an

attorney, writer and former politician based in Shreveport, LA.

