The 3rd Annual Christmas in Haughton Festival was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Joe Delaney Memorial Park in Haughton.

The parade went through the Town of Haughton, across the rail road tracks and back around to First Baptist Church of Haughton. After the parade, 50 vendors offered a variety of goods at Joe Delaney Memorial Park. There was also food trucks, music and a kids zone.

All photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune: