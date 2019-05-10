Sports - Premium 2019 Coaches’ Middle School All-District Softball Team May 10, 2019 181 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp FIRST TEAM Pitcher — Ava Defee, Benton, MVP Defense Pitcher — Hayleah Thornton, Elm Grove Pitcher — Macey Schut, Haughton Catcher — Marissa Schoth, Benton First Base — Sara White, Haughton First Base — Mary Michael Dison, Benton Second Base — Mikaylah Williams, Elm Grove, MVP Offense Shortstop — Chloe Larry, Elm Grove Shortstop — Sophia Livers, Benton Third Base — Mackynzie Eason, Elm Grove Outfield — Katelyn Patrick, Haughton Outfield — Jada Payne, Elm Grove Outfield — Kate Boltinghouse, Benton Utility — Olivia Burns, Benton Coach of the Year: Sarah Jones, Rusheon SECOND TEAM Benton — Brelee Nichols, Abby Hine Cope — Elena Heng, Morgan Carroll Greenacres — Grace Ann Lee, Paige Marshall Haughton — Ariana Mathews Rusheon — Ryleigh Williams