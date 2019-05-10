2019 Coaches’ Middle School All-District Softball Team

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Ava Defee, Benton, MVP Defense
Pitcher — Hayleah Thornton, Elm Grove
Pitcher — Macey Schut, Haughton
Catcher — Marissa Schoth, Benton
First Base — Sara White, Haughton
First Base — Mary Michael Dison, Benton
Second Base — Mikaylah Williams, Elm Grove, MVP Offense
Shortstop — Chloe Larry, Elm Grove
Shortstop — Sophia Livers, Benton
Third Base — Mackynzie Eason, Elm Grove
Outfield — Katelyn Patrick, Haughton
Outfield — Jada Payne, Elm Grove
Outfield — Kate Boltinghouse, Benton
Utility — Olivia Burns, Benton

Coach of the Year: Sarah Jones, Rusheon

SECOND TEAM

Benton — Brelee Nichols, Abby Hine

Cope — Elena Heng, Morgan Carroll

Greenacres — Grace Ann Lee, Paige Marshall

Haughton — Ariana Mathews

Rusheon — Ryleigh Williams