2019 graduation ceremonies set for Bossier Schools

They have worked hard to wear the tassel and earn the diploma, and in a matter of days, the Bossier Parish Senior Class of 2019 will graduate.
A schedule is provided below as well as housekeeping notes for all ceremonies held at the CenturyLink Center.
Friday, May 17
- 6 p.m. Plain Dealing High School Graduation — Plain Dealing High Gymnasium, 300 E. Vance St., Plain Dealing
Saturday, May 18
CenturyLink Center, 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr., Bossier City
- 9:00 a.m. Parkway High School
- 11:00 a.m. Airline High School
- 1:00 p.m. Bossier High School
- 2:30 p.m. Benton High School
- 4:30 p.m. Haughton High School
Important notes:
- Guests will have their bags searched for security
- No helium balloons, noisemakers, glass vases or flags are allowed
- All graduates will park in Lot C (southeast parking area) and enter through security at the loading dock. Students will be met there by school officials.
- Family and friends will park in lots A, B and D.
- After graduation, graduates will exit through the security office and meet family and friends in Lot C. They will not be permitted to meet in the loading dock.