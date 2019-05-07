2019 graduation ceremonies set for Bossier Schools

Haughton High School graduates take part in the 2013 ceremony. (Amanda Simmons/Press-Tribune)

They have worked hard to wear the tassel and earn the diploma, and in a matter of days, the Bossier Parish Senior Class of 2019 will graduate.

A schedule is provided below as well as housekeeping notes for all ceremonies held at the CenturyLink Center.

Friday, May 17

  • 6 p.m. Plain Dealing High School Graduation — Plain Dealing High Gymnasium, 300 E. Vance St., Plain Dealing

Saturday, May 18

CenturyLink Center, 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr., Bossier City

  • 9:00 a.m. Parkway High School
  • 11:00 a.m. Airline High School
  • 1:00 p.m. Bossier High School
  • 2:30 p.m. Benton High School
  • 4:30 p.m. Haughton High School

Important notes:

  • Guests will have their bags searched for security
  • No helium balloons, noisemakers, glass vases or flags are allowed
  • All graduates will park in Lot C (southeast parking area) and enter through security at the loading dock. Students will be met there by school officials.
  • Family and friends will park in lots A, B and D.
  • After graduation, graduates will exit through the security office and meet family and friends in Lot C. They will not be permitted to meet in the loading dock.