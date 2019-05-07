2019 graduation ceremonies set for Bossier Schools

They have worked hard to wear the tassel and earn the diploma, and in a matter of days, the Bossier Parish Senior Class of 2019 will graduate.

A schedule is provided below as well as housekeeping notes for all ceremonies held at the CenturyLink Center.



Friday, May 17



6 p.m. Plain Dealing High School Graduation — Plain Dealing High Gymnasium, 300 E. Vance St., Plain Dealing



Saturday, May 18



CenturyLink Center, 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr., Bossier City



9:00 a.m. Parkway High School

11:00 a.m. Airline High School

1:00 p.m. Bossier High School

2:30 p.m. Benton High School

4:30 p.m. Haughton High School



Important notes:

