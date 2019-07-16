2019 Legislative Summit to feature governor and local legislators

Mark your calendars for August 14, 2019, as Governor John Bel Edwards along with northwest Louisiana state senators and representatives will take the stage at the CenturyLink Center for the regional Northwest Louisiana Legislative Summit.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, along with Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce and NLEP (North Louisiana Economic Partnership), is hosting the Northwest Louisiana Legislative Summit at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at CenturyLink Center.

This summit will focus on the state of the state and serves as an opportunity for Northwest Louisiana business leaders to hear about the legislative session and the challenges for the state legislature and the state of Louisiana moving forward.

Local state senators and representatives have been invited to take part in a panel discussion regarding their wins from the 2019 session, and the panels will be moderated by Barry Erwin from the Council For a Better Louisiana (CABL).