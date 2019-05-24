2019 Summer Science Blast Day Camps with Bricks 4 Kidz and Sci-Port Discovery Center

Don’t let your children miss out on the 2019 Summer Science Blast Day Camps.

Serving grades 1-6 (each camper must be entering 1st-6th grade in the 2019-20 school year to sign up) weekly from June 3 to Aug. 2 (there will be no Summer Science Blast Day Camps during the week of July 1-5), Summer Science Blast Day Camps ensure a fun, safe and educational experience for children this summer.

The love of LEGO and all things STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) will be combined as students will be exploring with both Sci-Port and Bricks 4 Kidz instructors while they build and explore unique creations, play exciting games, learn about STEM topics, and have loads of fun using LEGO® bricks. All activities are designed to trigger children’s lively imaginations and build their self-confidence in STEM. Themes vary week to week, run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are all Sci-Port camps are led by certified teachers.

Cost: Sci-Port Members $234; Non-Sci-Port Members $259 (discounts available — 5% for a second child and the third (or more) siblings are discounted 10%.

You can see the themes below:

• June 3- June 7: The Wizarding World of Science and Bricks

• June 10-14: Can You Build It?

• June 17-21: Galaxy Far, Far Away Camp

• June 24-28: Super Heroes Camp

• July 8-12: Paws, Claws, Hooves, and Jaws

• July 15-19: Up, Up, and Away

• July 22- 26: Oh, Sharks!

• July 29- Aug. 2: Can You Dig It?

To register go to Sci-Port’s Facebook Events page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/sciport/events.