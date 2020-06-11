2020 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Overflight Edition starts tomorrow

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA – The 2020 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally: Overflight Edition returns this weekend with a series of overflights instead of the traditional outdoor festival, which was originally slated for June 12-13. The dates have been extended through Sunday morning, June 14 with an additional flight at 6:30 a.m. The purpose of the overflight extension is to give Shreveport-Bossier residents and visitors another chance to watch colorful hot air balloon soar across downtown Shreveport and central Bossier City, weather permitting. Social distancing is heavily encouraged. Spectators can view hot air balloons during the updated times below:



Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 at 6:30 a.m.



Although weather is the ultimate deciding factor in the hot air balloon overflight details, Balloon Rally organizers designed a flight map that highlights the ideal flight route, based on winds blowing from northeast to southwest, as well as southwest to northeast. Weather conditions and flight routes are not predetermined or guaranteed. Most flight details will not be identified until moments before the pilots prepare to launch. For live updates on flight routes and more, visit the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page one hour prior to flight times listed above. If the weather is uncooperative or unproductive June 12-14, Balloon Rally organizers have issued a back-up date to reintroduce the overflight during 4th of July weekend, July 3-5.



For more information on the 2020 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally: Overflight Edition, visit: www.RedRiverBalloonRally.com or the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page.

Feature Photo: Randy Brown, Bossier Press-Tribune (2016 Red River Balloon Rally Media Flight)



