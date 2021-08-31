Home News-Free 2021 Bossier Press-Tribune Football Contest Week 1 News-FreeSports-Free 2021 Bossier Press-Tribune Football Contest Week 1 By BPT Staff - August 31, 2021 453 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NameStreet AddressApartment, suite, etcCityStateZIP / Postal CodePhoneEmail AddressWinner Game 1Winner Game 2Winner Game 3Winner Game 4Winner Game 5Winner Game 6Winner Game 7Winner Game 8Winner Game 9Winner Game 10Winner Game 11Winner Game 12Winner Game 13Winner Game 14Winner Game 15Winner Game 16Winner Game 17Winner Game 18Winner Game 19Winner Game 20Tiebreaker: Total Points Scored: Oklahoma vs. TulaneSubmit Entry RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DOTD tips to make debris pickup on state route more efficient, some parishes may start this weekend B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force Chevron Commits $3 Million to Support Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts Advertisement Recent Obituaries Charles San Angelo, Sr. Randy Brown - August 28, 2021 Eleanor Ruth Pilkinton Randy Brown - August 27, 2021 Rosemary Terracina Randy Brown - August 21, 2021 Dennis Develle Ingles Sr. Randy Brown - August 19, 2021 Barbara Ann Fortenberry Randy Brown - August 14, 2021 STAY CONNECTED11,165FansLike3,921FollowersFollow Opinion Columns [Opinion] State Senator supports special session BPT Staff - July 8, 2021 The Republican Women of Bossier and the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women support for... BPT Staff - July 7, 2021 [OPINION] Smith: Looking forward to working with new City administration BPT Staff - June 30, 2021 [OPINION] Chris Smith: Change Is Coming…Not Just For South Bossier But For All Of... BPT Staff - June 29, 2021 Letter To The Editor: “One Call, That’s All” Randy Brown - March 2, 2021