2021 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism moves to the Brookshire Grocery Arena

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announced, today, that the 2021 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism set for June 11-12 will now be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112.

Due to the unprecedented rain Shreveport-Bossier City has received in the past few months, on Monday, June 7 the LSUS administration made the decision to not host the festival due to overly saturated grounds. The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with the Brookshire Grocery Arena to host this incredible event.

“There are so many challenges in hosting an event of this magnitude,” said Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “With the many potential hazards hot air balloons pose, all the paperwork and permits required, hot air balloon festivals take a great deal of planning. The festival will look different due to the location change, but as with everything this year we will roll with it and ensure it’s a great time for all festival-goers. We are so fortunate to have a great relationship with the City of Bossier, the Brookshire Grocery Arena, and all of the amazing sponsors that will make this event possible.”

Given the sudden change in venue, an outdoor alcohol permit for Bossier Parish could not be approved in time. There will be Coca-Cola products for consumption. A full list of food vendors can be found here: https://redriverballoonrally.com/food-vendors/. This new venue will allow the festival to be much more accessible to strollers and those with limited mobility. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and the pavement will be hot. Attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of water.

A map of the new layout and parking can be found on the https://redriverballoonrally.com/festival-map/ and all scheduled events will remain the same. The festival will feature nightly balloon glows; live Christian, country and rock bands; fireworks show; tethered balloon rides; kid’s fun zone; professional kite flying exhibition; food and craft vendors including Bossier City Farmers Market, and much more! Friday is Faith and Family Night presented by First Bossier with performances by Danny Gokey, First Bossier Worship Band, and YALA. Saturday is Louisiana Saturday Night with a music line-up that includes an 80’s music experience with The Molly Ringwalds, After Midtown, and Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs. This year four (4) special shape balloons will help light up the sky featuring Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Bullwinkle, Raccoon, and Cowboy.

The US Team Nationals Hot Air Balloon Competition will not be affected by this change. To learn more about the competition soaring over Shreveport-Bossier City June 9-13, please visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/redriverballoonrally.

This year in addition to the hot air balloons, there will be a professional kite flying exhibition including sports competition kites and inflatable, LED kites. Kites of all sizes and shapes will be flying in the balloon glow field starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets already purchased for the 2021 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism will be valid for the new venue. Refunds will be given to those who no longer wish to attend due to the venue change. Please email Sara Aymond at saymond@sbsports.org with your tracking number to have your refund processed.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://redriverballoonrally.com/tickets/ or discounted tickets can be purchased at local Brookshires/Super 1 Foods from May 13-June 12.

Parking is free this year, thanks to sponsor A Brighter Smile Dental Care. For a complete schedule of Red River Balloon Rally events and to purchase tickets, visit www.RedRiverBalloonRally.com or Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page.

Sponsors of the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism include the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, LSU Shreveport, First Bossier, Margaritaville, Coca-Cola, KSLA Channel 12, Cumulus Media, TeamLogic IT, Stuart’s Integrated Services, Red River Bank, LSUS Foundation, AEP SWEPCO, and CAT Energy Rental Solutions. For a full list of sponsors visit redriverballoonrally.com.

For more information on sporting events in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.shreveportbossiersports.com. For information on things to do and see in Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana’s Other Side, including area hotel and restaurant listings, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org and www.sbfunguide.com, or call (800) 551-8682.