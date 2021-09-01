2021 Heritage and Harvest Tour Returns with More Than 20 Historic Stops in Rural Caddo Parish

The 2021 Heritage and Harvest Tour returns to rural Caddo Parish on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organized by the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association, this free, self-driving tour will spotlight historic gems, including museums, restaurants, attractions, a home, and other unique sites along Louisiana’s Scenic Boom or Bust Byway . Road trippers are invited to explore the rustic keepsakes hidden north of Shreveport, along LA Highway 3049 and U.S. Highway 71 North. The small towns along the route include Dixie, Belcher, Gilliam, Hosston, Mira, and Ida. To receive updates about the tour, visit the Red River Crossroads Facebook page or www.RedRiverCrossroadsHistorical.org .

“When we welcome visitors into our small-town homes, it’s more than a house, land, or business. It’s our heritage,” Karen Logan, Heritage and Harvest Tour organizer. “And every year, we harvest our memories through this tour by telling age-old stories through architecture, acknowledging agricultural fruitage, and encouraging others to spend a moment in the community with those who hold our culture together.”



Offering more than 20 historic sites throughout the countryside, this tour will give inner city and regional residents a sample of north Louisiana’s untouched culture. Some of the stops include:

Antique Car Museum, 18876 Alabama Avenue in Ida

Big Mama’s Antiques and Restorations, 14863 Parkway Drive in Hosston

D&I General Store, 312 Caddo Street in Belcher

Designs by Carol Quilt Shop, 17558 Highway 71 in Ida

Dixie Lavender Farm Shoppe, 8255 Dixie Shreveport Road in Shreveport

The Old Church House, 15615 Highway 71 North in Hosston

Main Street Restaurant, 12807 Main Street in Gilliam

Red River Crossroads Museum, 12797 Main Street in Gilliam

There is one historic home featured along this tour, the Hillsong House, located at 19535 Highway 71 North in Ida. This home was built in 1912 by the Allison Family and is currently owned by David and Amy Neu. The Hillsong House now operates as a bed and breakfast and private dinner venue. This tour allows visitors to take a deeper look at the intricacies of the historic home internally and externally. Lunch will be served at the Hillsong House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another highly anticipated stop along the 2021 Heritage and Harvest Tour includes the reopening of the Wild Petunia and Tea Room, located at 408 Caddo Street in Belcher. Visitors can enjoy tea samples and food during this tour.

“We want everyone who tours our towns to take a piece of our heritage home with them,” said Logan. “You can shop for antiques, farm goods and more, but this year, we’re introducing a recently published cookbook, Crossroads Cuisine Heritage Cookbook, which is a timeless collection of the area’s family recipes that debuts during the tour. You’ll get a taste of rural delight in every bite.”

To see a full list of stops along the 2021 Heritage and Harvest Tour, pick up a brochure at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, located at 629 Spring Street in downtown Shreveport or Red River Crossroad Museum in Gilliam. Maps and tour information will be available at each attraction along the tour.