2022 – 2023 Bossier Parish Student Art Show: Show theme “Living in the Present”

Explanation: Unfettered by the expectations and burdens brought on by the realities of adulthood, young artists have a limitless well of creativity that they constantly pull from in their artwork. We use the Student Art Show as a means of celebrating this boundless creativity, showcasing the vivid imagination of a child or the burgeoning personality displayed on a canvas by a young teenager. The art they create right now will forever stand apart from what they’ve made once before or will make in the future. Live in the present and create for the now.

﻿

Eligibility: WORK MUST HAVE BEEN CREATED DURING THE YEAR OF 2022. WORKS MUST BE ORIGINAL IN CONCEPT, DESIGN, & IMAGERY AND NOT DERIVATIVE OF SOMEONE ELSE’S WORK. PREVIOUSLY EXHIBITED WORKS WILL NOT BE SHOWN IN THE EAST BANK GALLERY.

﻿Students must be enrolled in Grades K-12 in Bossier Parish Schools.

Only one submission per student will be accepted.

Students and their families are invited to attend the opening reception/ awards ceremony.

Awards: We will be awarding $1,500.00 in prizes this year. Teachers of winning students will also be provided a prize match for their classrooms.

The Best In Show Winner’s artwork will be used as promotional material for next year’s Bossier Parish Student Art Show.

This show will be on display from

December 6th, 2022 – January 27th, 2023

Opening Reception

Tuesday, December 6th 6-8pm