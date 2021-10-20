2022 AgCenter Get It Growing calendar now on sale

Writer: Olivia McClure at omcclure@agcenter.lsu.edu

BATON ROUGE, La. — With a new year soon arriving, the LSU AgCenter has released the latest edition of the Get It Growing calendar — a resource that pairs seasonal horticulture tips with inspiring photos from Louisiana landscapes.

Designed with local gardeners in mind, each month of the 2022 Get It Growing Lawn and Garden Calendar provides helpful hints from the AgCenter alongside colorful images of flowers, fruits, vegetables and trees.

Copies of the calendar — along with numerous other gardening publications — can be purchased online at LSUAgCenter.com/OnlineStore.

“The 2022 Get It Growing calendar will not disappoint. Like previous calendars it is full of gardening tips for beginning and seasoned gardeners, and includes beautiful photos of plants, flowers and gardens from Louisiana gardeners and photographers,” said Elma Sue McCallum, of AgCenter Communications, who oversees the calendar publication. “They make great gifts, but order early.”

The full-color, 32-page calendar offers monthly tips from horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard, who serves as the spokesperson for the popular AgCenter Get It Growing educational campaign. Other features include a spotlight on growing hydrangeas, a glossary of gardening terms, a how-to section on creating a rain garden, a list of AgCenter horticulture publications and a map of Louisiana growing zones.

Calendar photos are selected in a statewide contest each year. Winners whose pictures appear in the 2022 publication are Ann Anderson, New Orleans; Norman Balliviero, Belle Chasse; Lindsey Capdepon, Lacombe; Candace Chaney, Shreveport; Kaylee Deynzer, Baton Rouge; Kristi Hammatt, Baton Rouge; Robyn Husband, Many; Claudia Husseneder, St. Gabriel; Casey Jones, Shreveport; Debra Jones, Walker; Jackie Kyzar Ducote, Denham Springs; Nadine Melancon, Lafayette; Taylor Naquin, Metairie; Anna Poe, Natchitoches; Scott Reed, Pine Prairie; Conchita Richey, Gonzales; Maureen Theriot, Harvey; and Lisa Tortorich, Nine Mile Point.

Sample photos and more information are available on the AgCenter website.

The 9-inch-by-13.25-inch calendar sells for $11.95. The publication also can be found in garden centers around Louisiana.

Questions can be emailed to getitgrowingcalendar@agcenter.lsu.edu.