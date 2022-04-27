2022 Louisiana Survey Shows Cost of Service Primary Reason More Lack Broadband at Home

BATON ROUGE – Research from the Public Policy Research Lab, or PPRL, at LSU Manship School of Mass Communication’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs shows three-quarters of Louisiana adults have high-speed internet service in their home. Those without broadband cite availability and cost of service as the reasons why they do not. Results from the fifth of six reports from the 2022 Louisiana Survey indicate the following opinions of Louisiana residents about their internet access:

Three-fourths (75 percent) of Louisiana adults have broadband internet service in their home. Six percent (6 percent) have internet service at home but do not identify it as high-speed service. Twenty percent (20 percent) have no internet service at home. Eighteen percent (18 percent) do not have broadband service at home but do have a smartphone. Six percent (6 percent) have neither broadband service at home nor a smartphone. In all, five percent (5 percent) have no internet service of any kind at home and no smartphone.



Most Louisiana residents without broadband service in their home would like to have this service (54 percent), but many (42 percent) remain uninterested.



Many of those without broadband said they do not have this service because it is not available in their area (42 percent), but the most commonly named barrier to having broadband at home is the cost of the service (64 percent).



The 2022 Louisiana Survey includes two distinct efforts to sample residents of the state and conduct interviews. The Louisiana Survey polled 508 adult residents through traditional telephone-based surveys from across the state to find out how Louisianans view their government and its policies. The survey was conducted from Feb. 21 to March 14, 2022, and the total sample has a +/- 5.8% margin of error. Additionally, the Louisiana Survey polled 623 adult residents in a survey administered online. The survey was conducted from March 1 to March 21, 2022, and the total sample has a +/- 6.1% margin of error. The primary report is based on the traditional telephone-based portion of the study.

The Louisiana Survey has been conducted for the last 22 years, establishing rich longitudinal measures of public opinion in Louisiana. The mission of the Louisiana Survey is to establish benchmarks as well as to capture change in residents’ assessments of state government services. The survey is further dedicated to tracking public opinion on the contemporary policy issues that face the state. Each iteration of the Louisiana Survey contains core items designed to serve as barometers of public sentiment, including assessments of whether the state is heading in the right direction or wrong direction, perceptions about the most important problems facing the state, as well as evaluations of public revenue sources and spending priorities.

The survey is a project of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, an integral part of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication. The Reilly Center’s mission is to generate thoughtful programs, dialogue and research about mass communication and its many-faceted relationships with social, economic and political issues.

Read the fifth Louisiana Survey report in full at: https://www.lsu.edu/manship/research/centers-labs/rcmpa/research/la_survey.php.

LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab is a joint effort of the Manship School of Mass Communication’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at LSU. It provides a variety of services including survey research, ‘big data’ analytics, social media tracking, and focus group interviews. The Lab combines professional capability, the latest data technologies, and the variety of intellectual assets available at LSU to serve our clients’ research needs.

The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is partnership-driven, action-oriented and dedicated to exploring contemporary issues at the intersection of mass communication and public life. Its interdisciplinary approach draws together experts from diverse fields to advance research and dialogue. The intent is to inspire our communities to think deeply, take action, develop solutions and broaden knowledge. Underlying the Center’s endeavors is to strengthen and advance the Manship School’s national and state leadership in media and politics.

LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication ranks among the strongest collegiate communication programs in the country, with its robust emphasis on media and public affairs. It offers undergraduate degrees in public relations, journalism, political communication, digital advertising and pre-law, along with four graduate degree programs: master of mass communication, Ph.D. in media and public affairs, certificate of strategic communication, and dual MMC/law degree.