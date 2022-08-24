2022 Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic

The 15th Annual Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic is scheduled for
September 9-11, 2022, and the planning committee is busy putting everything in place for
another successful event. Last year we accomplished our goal of surpassing the half-million
dollar mark by raising a record net donation of $59,250.00, bringing our 14-year total
donations to $512,935.00. The event, held during the second year of the pandemic, attracted
almost 300 players and over 140 donors.
The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and
means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.
Consistent with the vision of the founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based
on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for
treatment, travel, housing or food – they can focus on helping their child live. Treatments
invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20%
to more than 80% since it opened 60 years ago. All of our net proceeds benefit the St. Jude
Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
We have a HUGE SILENT AUCTION with over 60 items including 4 nights at Marina
Del Mar in Orange Beach, a $500 Visa Gift card, $100 to Lewis Gifts, lots of original art, 6
night stay in Phoenix West Orange Beach, and MUCH MORE!!! No need to be preset to
win. We are looking forward to a fun weekend of tennis, great food, prizes and honoring
our Prince in support of St. Jude Children’s hospital! Our Title Sponsors for 2022 are Lang
Orthodontics and Ivan Smith Furniture!
This year we are honoring our 2022 Prince John Claude Nelson! John Claude
was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on August 3, 2014. (Patients
with ALL have too many immature white blood cells making it much harder for the body to
fight infections.) John Claude was immediately sent to St Jude in Memphis. He received
intensive chemotherapy treatment for about three months. He then came home and received
treatment once a week for 2 years at the St. Jude Affiliate here in Shreveport. John Claude
says that St. Jude is “The Greatest Place on Earth” and they saved his life. He and his family
will be forever grateful to all of the people that make up the foundation for St. Jude Children’s
Research Hospital. John Claude is now a happy and healthy 11 year old boy. He is thriving
as a student and athlete, and is living life to the fullest! We are looking forward to honoring
him in a special way!!!