2022 Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic

The 15th Annual Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic is scheduled for

September 9-11, 2022, and the planning committee is busy putting everything in place for

another successful event. Last year we accomplished our goal of surpassing the half-million

dollar mark by raising a record net donation of $59,250.00, bringing our 14-year total

donations to $512,935.00. The event, held during the second year of the pandemic, attracted

almost 300 players and over 140 donors.



The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and

means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

Consistent with the vision of the founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based

on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for

treatment, travel, housing or food – they can focus on helping their child live. Treatments

invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20%

to more than 80% since it opened 60 years ago. All of our net proceeds benefit the St. Jude

Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.



We have a HUGE SILENT AUCTION with over 60 items including 4 nights at Marina

Del Mar in Orange Beach, a $500 Visa Gift card, $100 to Lewis Gifts, lots of original art, 6

night stay in Phoenix West Orange Beach, and MUCH MORE!!! No need to be preset to

win. We are looking forward to a fun weekend of tennis, great food, prizes and honoring

our Prince in support of St. Jude Children’s hospital! Our Title Sponsors for 2022 are Lang

Orthodontics and Ivan Smith Furniture!



This year we are honoring our 2022 Prince John Claude Nelson! John Claude

was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on August 3, 2014. (Patients

with ALL have too many immature white blood cells making it much harder for the body to

fight infections.) John Claude was immediately sent to St Jude in Memphis. He received

intensive chemotherapy treatment for about three months. He then came home and received

treatment once a week for 2 years at the St. Jude Affiliate here in Shreveport. John Claude

says that St. Jude is “The Greatest Place on Earth” and they saved his life. He and his family

will be forever grateful to all of the people that make up the foundation for St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital. John Claude is now a happy and healthy 11 year old boy. He is thriving

as a student and athlete, and is living life to the fullest! We are looking forward to honoring

him in a special way!!!