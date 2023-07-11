2023-24 Pupil Progression Plan

Dates have been set for public review of Bossier Parish Schools’ Pupil Progression Plan for the 2023-24 school year and a comment session. The plan, required by the Louisiana Department of Education, details the program and procedures governing the promotion and placement of students in Bossier Parish.

The Pupil Progression Plan will be available for public review from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6 and July 10-12 at Bossier Instructional Center (BIC), located at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA. A draft of the Pupil Progression Plan can also be viewed here. A public comment session is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 12 at BIC. It will then go before the Bossier Parish School Board for approval at the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. July 20.

For additional information, please contact Waylon Bates, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Academic Affairs for Bossier Parish Schools, at (318) 549-6200.