2023 All-Parish Soccer Team

GIRLS

MVP

Aubri Dupre, Parkway, Sr., GK — Dupre finished her career as the all-time leader in saves in the state with 103, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. A four-year starter, she is a three-time first-team All-District selection. She was the Overall MVP of the Disrict 1-II team and helped her team reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs. She is going to continue her career at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Lexi Bouillon, Benton, Sr.

Forward — Lowrey Lain, Haughton, Sr.

Forward — Cameron Dunn, Parkway, Sr.

Forward — Jamie Willis, Benton, Sr.

Forward — Emma Albarado, Parkway, Fr.

Forward — Evey Bamburg, Bossier, So.

Midfielder — Emilie Morton, Parkway, Jr.

Midfielder — Katie Jump, Airline, Sr.

Midfielder. — Isabel Bright, Parkway, Jr.

Midfielder — Abigail Jacobs, Benton, Jr.

Midfielder — Marie Smith, Parkway, Sr.

Midfielder— Natalie Brice, Benton, Sr.

Defender — Sierra Leins, Parkway, Sr.

Defender — Rachael Burns, Airline, Jr.

Defender — Karsyn Best, Benton, Fr.

Defender — Kennedi Lee, Parkway, So.

Goalkeeper — Cat Webber, Airline, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forward — Dream George, Parkway, Fr.

Midfielders — Aly Campbell, Airline, Sr.; Elyssa Moore, Airline, Sr.; Lana Whiteman, Benton, So.; Ambur Dement, Haughton, Sr.

Defenders — Caroline Moore, Benton, Sr.; Bianca Pantaze, Airline, Sr.; Aubrey Weir, Benton, Fr.; Dani Droddy, Haughton, Sr.

Goalkeeper — Ava Moore, Benton, Sr.

BOYS

MVP

Felix Deras, Bossier, Sr. — Scored 26 goals with 11 assists and was selected to play in the LHSCA All-Star game. He helped Bossier reach the Division III state championship game for the first time in school history.

FIRST TEAM

Forward — David Rojas, Bossier, Sr.

Forward — Brasen Teutsch, Parkway, Jr.

Forward — Reed Petro, Benton, Sr.

Forward — Elix Bermudez, Airline

Forward — Nolan Dean, Parkway, Sr.

Midfielder — Chase Clutter, Benton, Jr.

Midfielder — Carter Ebarb, Haughton, Jr.

Midfielder — Yoany Reyes, Bossier, Sr.

Midfielder — Zian Toves, Benton, So.

Midfielder — Ryder Trant, Parkway, Sr.

Midfielder — Cristian Matamoros, Bossier, Sr.

Defender — Turner Hubbard, Benton, Jr.

Defender — Danny Rayo, Airline

Defender — Daniel Lee, Parkway, Jr.

Defender — Juan Carlos Contreras, Bossier, Jr.

Defender — Rony Carcamo, Bossier, Jr.

Defender — Joey McKenna, Benton, Fr.

Defender — Hudson Culver, Haughton, Sr.

Goalkeeper — Logan Bamburg, Bossier, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards — Ethan Bihler, Benton, Jr.; Jose Montes, Haughton, Sr.

Midfielders — Alan Breton, Airline; Yohan Roche, Haughton, Sr.; JR McGaugh, Parkway, Jr.; Wilson Alvardado, Bossier, Fr.; Abdul Zidan, Haughton, So.

Defenders — Austin Romero, Parkway, So.; Alexander Tome, Bossier, Jr.