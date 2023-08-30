The 2023 season is here, and the 2022 season will be a hard act to follow.

Games between parish teams ended with scores like 78-71, 75-59 and 55-42. Yes, it was the year of offense.

Many of the players that contributed to that output have graduated but some return. Will there be another offensive explosion or will this perhaps be the year of defense?

Another big storyline from last season was Airline’s remarkable turnaround under first-year Head Coach Justin Scogin.

The Vikings went from 1-9 in 2021 to 7-3 last season. More importantly, they ran the table in District 1-5A, going 7-0 with no team coming within 13 points of them.

Yes, Airline lost to district foe Haughton in the first round of the playoffs. It was a tough ending but didn’t take away from the amazing district run.

With quarterback Ben Taylor, running back Tre’Von Jackson and tight end Bob Patterson returning along with perhaps the parish’s best athlete in defensive back Jeremiah Boudreaux, the Vikings will be a team to be reckoned with again.

Airline is the only parish 1-5A team that returns its starting quarterback.

But Benton’s Jeffrey King passed for almost 300 yards in a game last season subbing for an injured Gray Walters. He was also an effective receiver.

King showed off his strong arm last spring, finishing runner-up in the Class 5A javelin at the state meet.

The Tigers also have one of the state’s top returning running back in Greg Manning, a three-year starter and one of the parish’s best athletes.

Haughton and Parkway will have multi-sport athletes at quarterback.

The Bucs’ Christian Turner was first-team All-Parish in baseball. Parkway’s Kaleb Williams was a starter on the basketball team as a freshman. He is the brother of former Parkway basketball star Mikaylah Williams.

Parkway also has one of the nation’s top placekickers in Aeron Burrell, an LSU commit.

Defensively, the parish is loaded with outstanding returning players in the secondary. No doubt players at the other positions will make names for themselves as the season goes along.

Bossier is the only team with a new head coach as former Haughton defensive coordinator Gary Smith takes over for De’Aumante Johnson, now an assistant at Captain Shreve.

The Bearkats didn’t win a game last season, but they have some outstanding athletes returning, including quarterback Quintarion Scott.

Plain Dealing is also coming off a winless season.

As usual, the Lions are fighting a numbers battle with likely less than 20 players on the roster again. That will make for another challenging season for second-year Head Coach Clint Walker.

The great thing about high school football, though, is that it is very difficult to predict. There are usually some surprises.

For instance, no one believed Airline would stay down for long, but few if any, observers had the Vikings as the team to beat in 1-5A before the

2022 season.

As usual, it will be fun to see which players emerge and what storylines develop this season.

By Russell Hedges

Sports Editor, Bossier Press-Tribune