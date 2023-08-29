2023 Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic

The 16th Annual Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic is scheduled for September 15-17, 2023 at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club and Southern Trace Country Club, and the planning committee is busy putting everything in place for another successful event! Last year we raised yet another record net donation of $64,600.00, bringing our 15-year total donations to $577,535.00. The event attracted almost 300 players and over 140 donors.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of the founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – they can focus on helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 60 years ago. All of our net proceeds benefit the St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

We have a HUGE SILENT AUCTION with around 100 items including 6 nights at Phoenix West in Orange Beach, a $500 Visa Gift card, $200 gift card to Lewis Gifts, lots of original art, fine jewelry, signed memorabilia and MUCH MORE!!! We will be launching our online auction on September 8, and anyone is welcome to participate!! We hope that it expands our reach to many more people who would like to support St. Jude! No need to be present to win. We are looking forward to a fun weekend of tennis, great food, prizes and honoring our Prince in support of St. Jude Children’s hospital! Our Title Sponsors for 2023 are Lang Orthodontics and Ivan Smith Furniture!

This year we are honoring our 2023 Prince Luke Spinney! It started with his parents and doctors alike not being able to figure out what was going on with Luke. His stomach pains and nausea seemed neverending. Five months later a CT scan revealed the unimaginable. Their son had a golf ball size malignant brain tumor (medulloblastoma). First was surgery to remove the tumor before undergoing months of radiation, chemotherapy and treatment at St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Luke was constant reassurance to his parents that everything was going to be ok. Luke’s father Barry Spinney is a Louisiana State Police Trooper. The entire community stepped up with so much support for Luke and the entire family. On the final drive home from St. Jude, Luke was surprised and hour from his home with a stretch limo, escorts from State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies, plus dozens of family, friends, neighbors welcoming him home! What a ride of a lifetime! Luke is cancer free, and is a 17 year old football player at Haughton High School. We are looking forward to honoring him as our 2023 Royalty!!!

Sincerely,

Edmund Brown & Teri Flash

All donations are tax-deductible. The non-profit tax identification number is 47-4926892.

Visit our website for more information:

www.stjudeclassic.info